LIST: New foods at The Big E announced

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E held their annual Media Taste Test and Food Preview to highlight some of the new foods making their debut this year.

While the food looked, and tasted great, a big question was how to do crowd control this year when it comes to eating the food. Many people know the long lines you may have to stand in to get food at the Big E.

The Big E says because of the pandemic there are less vendors this year, so not places to crowd vendors in the lines. They also say because of the less vendors, they have more space for people to eat away from others.

“Great new food options and a lot of local vendors which I think people need to keep in mind, a lot of these food places come from right around town and the surrounding areas. This is a good thing for West Springfield but also for the region.” Will Reichelt, West Springfield Mayor

This year there are six new locations serving food many of them local like Calabrese Market & Deli in West Springfield and the All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill showing off a new Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese.

Calabrese Market & Deli

Located in the Food Court offering pasta salads, panini, Caprese salad – medley of grape tomatoes, fresh Cilingini mozzarella, garlic and basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

The Speakeasy by Stanley

Located in the Young Building (Look for Kozub’s Cobbler Shop) offering cocktails: The Old Fashioned; the Rickey. Martinis: French 75; Mary Pickford; Bee’s Knees.

Emma’s

Located on Hampden Avenue offering Kora’s Cookie Dough on a Stick in 5 different flavors.

Deep Fried Tacos

Located outside the Mallary Complex

All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill

Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese, Cider Bomb, Buffalo Chicken Meatballs – served with Ranch Dressing, Nacho Grande – Beef Chili or Texas BBQ Pork, Specialty Smashed Sliders N’ Fries – All the ingredients are mixed together with herb spices, sirloin, chuck roast and short ribs

#1 Big MICK “E” – Double meat, Big E sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

#2 Getting Messy – Double meat, bacon & BBQ sauce

New patio at the West Side Grille

Located at the Young Building offering a bistro-style area outside the West Side Grille featuring Stella Rosa wines: Pineapple; Ruby Grapefruit; Watermelon; Tropical Mango; and Blueberry to enjoy with West Side Grille favorites.

The Big E Bakery

Located at the New England Center, Gate 9A and in the Food Court introducing an exciting new flavor—Pumpkin! Every pastry is delicately made right before your eyes in the state-of-the-art Big E Bakery. Sticking with tradition? That’s okay too, our Big Eclairs original Cream Puffs and chocolate ganache topped Cream Puffs.

The Deep South Company

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering the Best Sandwich Ever – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Fresh Salad Company

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Harvest Cranberry Salad.

Top The Crust

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering cauliflower crust pizzas

The Big E Square Pizza

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering giant size square cut pizza

The Big Piece of Cake

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering extra-large piece of cake, Strawberry, Lemon, Triple Chocolate, Tiramisu, Carrot and Gluten Free Chocolate. All topped with our homemade whipped cream.

Fried Cini Balls

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Buffalo Chicken Stuffed and Cheese Stuffed

Hot Honey

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Chicken Bites

The Coffee Break

Located in the Food Court offering their Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce; Chompers, on New England Avenue adds a Potato and Corn Chomper dipped in roasted red pepper ranch (vegetarian).

The Meatball Factory

Try the new Bacon Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog and The New England Craft Pub Taco “Bag” including Fritos, Fire Roasted Corn Salas & Cheese!

The Wurst Haus

Located on Commonwealth Avenue brings its Wurst Poutine to the table, consisting of French Fries, German Beer Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with their famous Bratwurst with an option to add on sauerkraut.

White Hut

Located in the Food Court, White Hut now has a White Hut “Biggie” Waffle Burger: Double Bacon Cheeseburger topped with their famous fried onions sandwiched between two waffles (add on sliced grilled hot dog) with side of syrup.

Moolicious

Located on Springfield Road, is offering new Hard Ice Cream flavors for all the sweet tooths out there!

Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods

Located in the Young Building brings Bread pudding, meat pies and homemade hummus to this already delicious line-up of foods.

Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian

Gluten free options are available at various vendors throughout the grounds, including: The Nut Lady; Tots-A-Lot (Vegan offerings available too); West Springfield Lions Club; Big Kahuna; Subway; The Indian Restaurant; Pig Park BBQ; The Ultimate BBQ; Moolicious; Chompers; Bavarian Beer Nuts and Dr. Vegetable.

Storrowton Tavern

Located in Storrowton Village, The Tavern is now offering Blackened Mac & Cheese and Gazpacho. Visit the Storrowton Soup Shack, the outdoor patio and the daily lunch buffet at this iconic restaurant.

New England Craft Beer Pub

Located across from the Rhode Island Building, this dining facility features craft beers from each New England state with suggested menu pairings like Reubens, lobster mac ‘n cheese, hearty beef stew, popovers or Fair Favorites, Turducken and Beer-A-Misu!

Sam Adams Beer Garden

If a drink is what you’re yearning for, get a beer sampler here, while you dine on healthy salads, pub food, and other offerings, sponsored by Boston Beer Company, in Storrowton Village.

Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Barn

Fairgoers can sample and purchase award-winning wines from The Big E Northeast Gold Wine Competition and cheeses from throughout New England. Relax and enjoy your wine slushie and cheese plate, or a wine sundae in the cozy courtyard.

The Big E takes place September 17th through October 3rd.