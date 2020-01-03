List of citations issued to people for illegally dumping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield released the names and addresses of people whose vehicles were caught on camera illegally dumping in parts of Springfield.

Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) installed surveillance cameras in multiple areas across Springfield.

Citations were issued by the Springfield Police Department to the registered owners of the vehicles that were seen on camera illegally dumping since June 2018.

Citations issued to the registered owner of motor vehicles:

Robert Mcnulty of 65 Merrimac Avenue Springfield, Mass. 6/27/2018 at 10:36 am David Grant of 45 Cambridge Street Springfield, Mass. 7/15/2018 at 11:30 am

8/30/2018 at 6:43 pm

11/19/2018 at 10:51 pm

6/7/2019 at 2:19 pm Vincent Weldon of 94 Grover Street Springfield, Mass. 7/19/2018 at 9:55 am Juan Rodriguez of 251 Jasper Street Springfield, Mass. 7/19/2018 at 10:45 am Leigh Catchepaugh of 130 Raymond Circle Agawam, Mass. 7/30/2018 at 6:46 pm Zulimar Rios of 560 South Summer Street Holyoke, Mass. 7/30/2018 at 7:01 pm Jessica Rivera of 511 Wilbraham Rd Springfield, Mass. 8/9/2018 at 4:27 pm Kelvin Delrio of 170 Leyfred Terrace Springfield, Mass. 8/20/2018 at 11:13 am Juan Hernandez of 6 Grant Street South Hadley, Mass. 8/27/2018 at 4:44 pm Pedro J. Cuello of 35 Lower Beverly Hills West Springfield, Mass. 9/16/2018 at 7:35 am Jomary Morales of 55 Moreland Street Springfield, Mass. 11/24/2018 at 4:32 pm Lisa Vasquez of 103 Belle Street Springfield, Mass. 12/26/2018 at 6:55 pm Jennifer Delvalle of 36 Pipit Drive Chicopee, Mass. 1/6/2019 at 1:01 pm Jorge Alvarez of 68 Cabot Street Holyoke, Mass. 1/6/2019 at 1:01 pm Angel Gomez of 27 Emerald Street Chicopee, Mass. 3/24/2019 at 1:46 pm Tony Hall of 222 Parker Street Springfield, Mass. 4/5/2019 at 9:44 am Juan Baez of 334 Boston Rd Springfield, Mass. 4/18/2019 at 1:49 PM Milton Aquino of 67 Cheyenne Road Springfield, Mass. 4/25/2019 at 5:08 pm

4/28/2019 at 11:28 am Evelyn Baez of 565 Riverside Road Springfield, Mass. 5/8/2019 at 8:36 pm Raul Gonzales-Perez of 101 Mulberry Street Springfield, Mass. 5/21/2019 at 3:32 pm & at 7:51 pm Raul Gonzales-Perez of 101 Mulberry Street Springfield, Mass. 5/22/2019 at 12:56 pm Daisy Gomez of 265 Pheland Avenue Springfield, Mass. 5/25/2019 at 9:48 pm Michael Rodriguez of 247 Nottingham Street Springfield, MA. 5/30/2019 at 6:17 pm Lynn Gilligan of 707 Carew Street Springfield, Mass. 6/1/2019 at 1:26 pm Garrett G. Lumsden of 107 Oak Street Springfield, Mass. 6/8/2019 at 11:59 pm Jesus Lora of 166 Lakeview Avenue Ludlow, Mass. 6/10/2019 at 4:08 pm Kathleen Mcintyre of 17 Laurence St West Springfield Mass. 6/22/2019 at 12:15 pm Jeffrey Gruen of 97 Sylvan Street Springfield, Mass. 6/24/2019 at 3:30 am Michael Mcintyre of 40 Champlain Ave Indian Orchard Mass. 6/29/2019 at 9:07 am Jonathan Bonilla-Rosado of 50 Cherry Street Springfield, Mass. 7/12/2019 at 10:24 pm Joseph Morrison of 127 Thompson Street Springfield, Mass. Further investigation led to Oliver Meece of 401 Liberty Street Springfield, Mass & Paul Brosinhan of 401 Liberty Street admitting to the illegal dumping and both were cited. 7/21/2019 at 3:56 pm Lisa Ledbetter of 178A Pendleton Avenue Springfield, Mass. 7/31/2019 at 2:10 am Josue Pena-Garcia of 22 Clantoy Street Springfield, Mass. 8/10/2019 at 3:46 pm

8/11/2019 at 4:47 pm Jorge Colon 212 Nottingham St., Springfield, Mass. 8/21/2019 at 9:01 pm Harry Otey Jr. of 24 Quincy Street #1R Springfield, Mass. 9/10/2019 at 12:33 pm

9/24/2019 at 10:04 am Amarilis Diaz-Vega 95 Rochelle St Springfield, Mass. 9/29/2019 at 6:28 pm Andres Alvarez of 184 Corthell St. Springfield, Mass. 9/30/2019 at 7:10 pm Juan Ortiz Baez 334 Boston Rd Springfield, Mass. 10/15/2019 at 6:56 pm Veronica Degonzalez of 35 Casino Avenue Chicopee, Mass. 10/30/2019 Rosa Alvarado of 17 Beverly Terrace, West Springfield, Mass. 11/2/2019 at 5:00 pm Leyvi Gloss-Remigio of 135 Springfield Street Springfield, Mass. 11/3/2019 at 3:00 pm John Dowling 246 South Rd Hampden, Mass. 11/11/2019 at 9:52 pm Jose Diaz 5730 Highway 707 lot 66 Myrtle Beach, SC (807 Carew Street, Springfield, Mass.) 11/17/2019 at 8:24 pm

11/26/2019 at 6:02 pm Dean Baiardi of 107 Cedar Street Springfield, Mass. 11/29/2019 at 5:00 pm

“We are going to remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the City of Springfield. We are continuing to expand areas and the violators should be aware we will catch up with you, so think twice. This program will remain a priority for my administration and we will provide the necessary resources to ensure all violators are prosecuted. ” Springfield Mayor Sarno

“The Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management is committed to working closely with Springfield Police to eliminate blight caused by illegal dumping activities. It is unconscionable that residents and people from outside the city consider illegal dumping as an option. We will continue to expand the program and at the Mayor’s direction we will continue to monitor all sites and prosecute offenders. It is time that everyone realizes we have an affordable bulk pickup process and the rules need to be followed.” Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM)

“Our cooperation with Springfield Parks, the installation of additional cameras, and new strategic tactics our Ordinance Officers are using has had and will continue to have a tremendous impact on catching those responsible for throwing away their junk or trash illegally and irresponsibly in our city.” Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police Commissioner

