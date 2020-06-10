LIST: Outdoor dining in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Massachusetts restaurants are permitted to open for outdoor dining services on Monday, June 8.
The state has mandated safety standards for restaurant staff and customers to follow while outdoor service is provided.
Indoor dining will be announced at a later date during step two of the Massachusetts phase two reopening plan if public health data continues to show a positive trend.
22News is Working For You with a look at outdoor dining services available in western Massachusetts. Some restaurants are still in the process of being reviewed by the city or town and will be added to the list below once they are approved. Check with your local restaurant for call ahead seating information.
Amherst:
Amherst temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Agawam:
- Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen: 159 Main Street
- Partners Restaurant: 485 Springfield Street
- Take 5 Restaurant (coming soon): 944 Springfield Street
Chicopee:
- Frontera Grill: 1625 Memorial Drive – (Coming soon)
Chicopee temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
East Longmeadow:
- Center Square Grille: 84 Center Square
- Villa Napoletana: 666 North Main Street
- 99 Restaurant: 390 North Main Street
East Longmeadow temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Great Barrington:
- Rio Cafe:403 Stockbridge Road
Hadley:
- The Stables: 326 Russell Street
- 110 Grill: 355 Russell Street
- Applebee’s: 100 Westgate Center Drive
- Arizona Pizza: Hampshire Mall
- Texas Roadhouse: 280 Russell Street
- Esselon Cafe: 99 Russell Street
- Wildwood Barbeque (pending inspection July 11): 235 Russell Street
- Barstow Dairy and Bakery: 172 Hockanum Road
Hadley temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Holyoke:
- The Dam Cafe: 2014 Northampton Street (as of June 11)
- Rusty’s Place: 930 Hampden Street (as of June 11)
- Delaney House: 3 Country Club Road (as of June 11)
- JP’s Restaurant: 200 Whiting Farms Road (open June 12 at 4PM)
- Pic’s Pub: 910 Hampden Street
Holyoke temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Ludlow:
- Brookside Café: 6-8 Fuller Street
- Villa Rose: 1428 Center Street
- Primavera Café: 257 East Street (opening June 17)
- Vanished Valley: 782 Center Street
- Polish American Citizens Club: 355 East Street
- Ludlow Country Club: 1 Tony Lema Drive
- Iron Duke Brewing: 100 State Street
- Gremio Lusitano Club: 385 Winsor Street
Northampton:
- Freckled Fox Café: 1 N Main Street, Florence
Northampton temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Otis:
- Knox Trail Inn: 1898 E Otis Road
Palmer:
- Russo’s Lakeside Seafood & Steakhouse: 702 River Street
Southwick:
Southwick temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Springfield:
- Brickhouse Tavern: 537 Main Street, Indian Orchard
- Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill: 1390 Main Street
- The Student Prince & The Fort: 8 Fort Street
Springfield temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Sunderland:
- Bridgeside Grille: 9 Amherst Road
West Springfield
West Springfield temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>
Williamstown
- Pera Mediterranean Bistro: 60 Spring Street
Safety Standards and Checklist: Restaurants
Reopening Phase II mandatory safety standards, recommended best practices and a checklist for restaurants. Permitted to open for outdoor table service: Phase II, Step 1, June 8th.
Baker-Polito Administration Provides Update on Phase II of Reopening Plan, Releases Guidance for Restaurants:
Restaurants: Outdoor dining will begin at the start of Phase II. Indoor dining will begin later within Phase II, subject to public health data. Even when indoor seating is permitted, use of outdoor space will be encouraged for all restaurants.
Social distancing guidance includes spacing tables six feet apart with a maximum party size of six people. The use of bars, except for spaced table seating, will not be permitted. For hygiene protocols, utensils and menus should be kept clean through single use or with strict sanitation guidelines, reservations or call ahead seating is recommended and contactless payment, mobile ordering or text on arrival for seating will also be encouraged.
Restaurants will be expected to follow cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, in accordance with CDC guidance. This includes closing an establishment temporarily if there is a case of COVID-19 in an establishment.
For full restaurant guidance, click here.