Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,454 deaths, 104,156 total cases
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

LIST: Outdoor dining in western Massachusetts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Massachusetts restaurants are permitted to open for outdoor dining services on Monday, June 8.

The state has mandated safety standards for restaurant staff and customers to follow while outdoor service is provided.

Indoor dining will be announced at a later date during step two of the Massachusetts phase two reopening plan if public health data continues to show a positive trend.

Restaurant Submission Form

22News is Working For You with a look at outdoor dining services available in western Massachusetts. Some restaurants are still in the process of being reviewed by the city or town and will be added to the list below once they are approved. Check with your local restaurant for call ahead seating information.

Amherst:

Amherst temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Agawam:

Chicopee:

Chicopee temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

East Longmeadow:

East Longmeadow temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Great Barrington:

Hadley:

Hadley temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Holyoke:

Holyoke temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Ludlow:

Northampton:

Northampton temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Otis:

Palmer:

Southwick:

Southwick temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Springfield:

Springfield temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Sunderland:

West Springfield

West Springfield temporary outdoor dining guide & application >>

Williamstown

Don’t see your business on the list? Restaurant Submission Form >>

List of food deliveries and takeout

Safety Standards and Checklist: Restaurants

Reopening Phase II mandatory safety standards, recommended best practices and a checklist for restaurants. Permitted to open for outdoor table service: Phase II, Step 1, June 8th.

Restaurants Safety StandardsDownload
Restaurants ChecklistDownload

Baker-Polito Administration Provides Update on Phase II of Reopening Plan, Releases Guidance for Restaurants:

Restaurants: Outdoor dining will begin at the start of Phase II. Indoor dining will begin later within Phase II, subject to public health data. Even when indoor seating is permitted, use of outdoor space will be encouraged for all restaurants.

Social distancing guidance includes spacing tables six feet apart with a maximum party size of six people. The use of bars, except for spaced table seating, will not be permitted. For hygiene protocols, utensils and menus should be kept clean through single use or with strict sanitation guidelines, reservations or call ahead seating is recommended and contactless payment, mobile ordering or text on arrival for seating will also be encouraged.

Restaurants will be expected to follow cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, in accordance with CDC guidance. This includes closing an establishment temporarily if there is a case of COVID-19 in an establishment.

For full restaurant guidance, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today