LIST: Peaceful protests happening in western Massachusetts this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in western Massachusetts will continue to make their voices heard this weekend.

Protesters will gather for rallies and marches in Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties on Saturday and Sunday to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest against police brutality and racism.

A peaceful protest will be taking place in Chicopee on Saturday in memory of Geroge Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who lost their lives at the hands of police. The protest will start at Szot Park at 3:00 p.m. and continue down to the police station.

People will also gather at the Northampton Police Department at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and at the Greenfield Common at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, a few East Longmeadow High School students have planned a peaceful protest at the First Congregational Church at 4:00 p.m and people in Monson will gather in front of the Monson Police Department at Noon.

The organizers of all of these protests want the protests to remain peaceful and are stressing that people practice social distancing and wear masks.

Protests on Saturday

Chicopee – at Szot Park for 3:00 p.m. (Start at Szot park and end at Chicopee PD)

– at Szot Park for 3:00 p.m. (Start at Szot park and end at Chicopee PD) Northampton – Northampton Police Department at 4:00 p.m.

– Northampton Police Department at 4:00 p.m. Greenfield – Greenfield Town Common at 12:30 p.m.

– Greenfield Town Common at 12:30 p.m. Springfield – Meet at Nathan Bills at Island Pond Road for 1:00 p.m. and march to Nathan Bill Park

Protests on Sunday

East Longmeadow – First Congreagational Church at 4:00 p.m.

– First Congreagational Church at 4:00 p.m. Monson – In front of the Monson Police Department at Noon

– In front of the Monson Police Department at Noon Amherst – Amherst Commons at 3:00 p.m. – Educators for Black Lives Matter

Do you know of any protests happening this weekend? Send your information to reportit@wwlp.com