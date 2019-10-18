List: Trick-Or-Treat events across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Halloween is quickly approaching! Kids every year are looking forward to Trick-Or-Treating and communities across western Massachusetts have the perfect events to enjoy.

The most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts

22News gathered together a list of events and Trick-Or-Treating hours across western Massachusetts.

Friday, October 25

Ludlow – Rag Shag Parade, Trunk Or Treat, and Halloween Carnival 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 91 Claudias Way

Westfield – Trick-Or-Treating on Elm Street and Main Street 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pittsfield – Halloween Parade 7:00 pm on Tyler Street.

Saturday, October 26

Mills – Halloween Party and Touch A Truck 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 900 Main Street

Holyoke – Halloween Boo Bash 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Heritage State Park Complex

Springfield – Haunting at the Springfield Museums 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at 21 Edwards Street

Sunday, October 27

Greenfield – Halloween at the Y 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 451 Main Street

Tuesday, October 29

Springfield – Eastfield Mall Trick-Or-Treating 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Easthampton – Rag Shag Parade 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Maple Street School

Chicopee – Halloween Spooktacular 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Downtown Chicopee

Friday, November 1

Otis – Kop “N Kids Halloween parade Otis Police Department 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. 1 North Main Road

Saturday, November 2 & 3