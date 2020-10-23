LIST: Western Massachusetts locations for National prescription drug take-back day

(WWLP) – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.

On Saturday you can empty your medicine cabinet of prescription drugs you’re no longer taking, and deposit them at designated locations throughout western Massachusetts.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. community members can drop off their unwanted and expired prescription and non-prescription drugs, including vitamins to law enforcement without getting out of their cars.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office more than 57,000 pounds have been collected since 2011.

“Over the years, we have heard many stories from people who were grateful to have a place to finally dispose of their drugs safely. Sometimes they had been saving them for years after a loved one’s death, knowing it was not safe to simply throw them away or flush them down the toilet,” Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said.

The drugs will be boxed, sealed, and taken by police and sheriff’s officers to Community Eco Power in Agawam for incineration.

Hampshire County

Amherst – Wildwood School 71 Strong Street

Belchertown – Park Street on the Common

Easthampton – Police Department 32 Payson Avenue

Goshen – Police Department 40 Main Street

Hadley – Police Department 15 East Street

Northampton – Smith Vocational 80 Locust Street

Pelham – Police Department 8 East Street

Williamsburg – Williamsburg Pharmacy

Worthington – Transfer Station

Franklin County

Deerfield – Police Department 8 Conway Street

Greenfield – Police Department 321 High Street

Leverett – Police Department 90 Montague Road

Sunderland – Police Department 105 River Road

Hampden County

Ludlow – Police Department 612 Chapin Street

Springfield – Central High School 1840 Roosevelt Avenue

East Longmeadow – Police Department 160 Somers Road

Longmeadow – Police Department 34 Williams Street

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department – Knights of Columbus front parking lot

For more information on locations for drop-off, you can head to NorthwesternDA.org