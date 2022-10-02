CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch out for these cheeses in your fridge that is being recalled.
According to the CDC, Brie and Camembert Cheese made by Old Europe Cheese INC has been linked to a listeria outbreak that has sickened six people in different states and is being recalled. Now that cheese is actually sold under multiple brand names such as:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe
Health officials are advising consumers to throw away the cheese and clean any containers or surfaces that may have come into contact with the cheese. Listeria can survive in the fridge and can spread to other foods and surfaces.
The outbreak has sickened six people in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five of those six people were hospitalized.