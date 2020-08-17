Live: 22News to host Democratic Primary Debate between Neal with Morse Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News announced it will broadcast a live debate between the candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for United States Congress from Massachusetts’ First Congressional District, incumbent Richard Neal (D-1st) and Mayor Alex Morse of Holyoke, MA.

The debate will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. at the 22News studios in Chicopee, MA. 22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will serve as moderator.

The debate will also be streamed live on WWLP.com.

Massachusetts’ First Congressional District includes all of Berkshire County and parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties. Representatives to the U.S. Congress are elected for two-year terms.

The Massachusetts Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.