SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The falcon camera at Monarch Place is live showing three chicks and an egg as of Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, the falcon camera is located at the business center on Main Street in Springfield.

On Friday at 2 p.m. the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife are going to band the chicks. This week also happens to celebrate Endangered Species Day, which fits great for the banding event!