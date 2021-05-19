SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The falcon camera at Monarch Place is live showing three chicks and an egg as of Wednesday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, the falcon camera is located at the business center on Main Street in Springfield.
Live Falcon Cam
On Friday at 2 p.m. the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife are going to band the chicks. This week also happens to celebrate Endangered Species Day, which fits great for the banding event!