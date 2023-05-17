SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The falcon camera at Monarch Place in downtown Springfield is live showing four chicks on Wednesday.

Friday is Endangered Species Day and the Peregrine Falcon was once on the list. Back in the 1960s, following the use of DDT (an insecticide), Peregrine Falcons disappeared from the eastern United States. Through restoration efforts, they have made a comeback and since 1989 Peregrine Falcons have been nesting on the window ledge of the 21st floor of Monarch Place.

Watch Live: Available on YouTube from Monarch Place in Springfield

According to MassWildlife, as of 2020, at least 46 nesting pairs are known in Massachusetts. Before 2017, peregrine falcons were listed as endangered in Massachusetts. In 2019, their status in the state was improved to Special Concern. Peregrine falcons were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 1999.

Live Falcon Cameras across Massachusetts

Falcon camera on the Gillis Bridge, Newburyport

MassWildlife and MassDOT installed a falcon nest box and a camera. The camera takes a picture every 15 minutes.

Falcon camera on the Clock Tower of the Custom House, Boston

Peregrines have been nesting at this site for over 20 years. Since this nest box is sheltered, it has one of the most successful records of chick production in the eastern U.S.

Falcon camera on Fox Hall Dorm at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Peregrines have nested on top of Fox Hall since 2007. The female falcon, Merri, was able to find a new mate after her previous one, Mack, died unexpectedly in June of 2014.

Falcon camera on Du Bois Library at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Peregrines have nested successfully on the roof of the Du Bois Library since 2003.

Falcon camera on Monarch Place, Springfield

Peregrine falcons have nested at this site for many years.

Falcon Camera at the New Balance old mill clock tower, Lawrence

The Ayer Mill clock tower, one of the largest chiming 4-sided clock tower in the world, has been a nest site for peregrine falcons since 2002.