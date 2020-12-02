LIVE: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers will finally play their Thanksgiving day football game Wednesday afternoon on 22News.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Kickoff from Heinz Field begins from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win the first meeting this season with a 28-24 victory in Week 8, as Ben Roethlisberger tossed two TDs.

The 22News evening newscast Wednesday is preempted with live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can watch the video to tune into 22News at 5:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.