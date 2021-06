AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle was seen on the 22News live camera network that was parked on a sandbar in the Connecticut River.

The vehicle was on the Agawam side of the Connecticut River, near Bondi’s Island. The people on the sandbar did not appear to be stuck or in need of help. The river water levels are low enough to walk across on part of the Connecticut River. However, it is not advised to drive a vehicle through the river.