SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – CRRC in Springfield will reveal new metro cars being designed and built in western Massachusetts for the city of Los Angeles Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the Chief Operating Officer of Metro Los Angeles James Gallagher, CRRC MA Chairman and President Jia Bo and local labor leaders at the CRRC MA manufacturing facility on Page Boulevard to reveal the new cars at 10 a.m. 22News will livestream the event.

The metro cars are being built by CRRC Massachusetts. They were awarded the contract in 2016 to build 64 new subway cars for the Red and Purple LA lines with consideration for an additional 218 cars. The contract was worth $647 million.