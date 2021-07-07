AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Governor Charlie Baker attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Mill District in Amherst on Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy also attended the event, which took place at 1 p.m. at North Square at the Mill District, located at 75 Cowls Road.

This is the Governor’s second stop in western Massachusetts on Wednesday, earlier in the day he visited the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.