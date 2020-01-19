1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Apostolic Fellowship Church-Bloomfield, CT Central Baptist Church-Westfield First Baptist Church-E. Long. First Central Bible Church-Chicopee First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield New Life Christian Center-Westfield St. Michael's Parish-Spfld. St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Union Church of Christ-Ludlow

Live look at West Springfield road conditions in 22News Storm Team Weather Tracker

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at current road conditions in West Springfield following Saturday’s snowstorm.

Snowfall reports across western Massachusetts

Most of the main roads are fine in West Springfield except for the stretch between West Springfield and Springfield off of the North End Bridge. You can see a lot of slush on the road making tire traction potentially difficult if you don’t have snow tires or four-wheel drive.

We have seen a few plows on the road as we’ve been driving cleaning up the area. In West Springfield, they received three inches of snow. Springfield received 2.3 inches but it’s still enough to coat the roads and create conditions where you are advised to drive much slower than usual.

The last time we had a snow storm bringing this much snow was before Christmas. We want to see your snow photos. Send us your pictures to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets