Live look at West Springfield road conditions in 22News Storm Team Weather Tracker

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at current road conditions in West Springfield following Saturday’s snowstorm.

Most of the main roads are fine in West Springfield except for the stretch between West Springfield and Springfield off of the North End Bridge. You can see a lot of slush on the road making tire traction potentially difficult if you don’t have snow tires or four-wheel drive.

We have seen a few plows on the road as we’ve been driving cleaning up the area. In West Springfield, they received three inches of snow. Springfield received 2.3 inches but it’s still enough to coat the roads and create conditions where you are advised to drive much slower than usual.

The last time we had a snow storm bringing this much snow was before Christmas.