WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another potentially wet weekend here in western Massachusetts is putting a damper on plans many had, including apple picking on the first official weekend of fall.

Many local orchards were already negatively impacted by that freeze we saw back in May, which led to fewer apple varieties being available this year. Kosinski Farms in Westfield tells 22News they’re worried this weekend’s adverse weather could hurt business, but it’s not the rain they’re worried about this time around.

“Not so much the rain it’s the wind that could be associated with a tropical depression so the wind will take ripe apples and just knock them to the ground,” said Gene Kosinski, Kosinski Farms owner.

He added they’re still hoping for a successful apple-picking season moving forward. Some of the apples you’ll be able to pick at their orchard include Macintosh, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.