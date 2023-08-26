AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Aspiring artists were in Agawam Saturday displaying their creations at the Pioneer Valley Art Festival.

Local libraries collected paintings from people all over western Massachusetts and put them all together in a mosaic. Each piece in the mosaic is sold for $25. The money will be going to a scholarship fund for high school students who plan to pursue a career in art.

22News spoke with the co-chairmen of the mosaic project about how this festival can strengthen a community.

“I think it allows people to see art in all different forms and art is all different kinds of artist, ” said Karen Conkey. “Hopefully it encourages people to participate in either to become an artist or to purchase art in a new home.”

The art festival will continues Sunday at 10 a.m. And if you miss this weekend, many of the pieces will be shown at the Scantic Art Festival taking place in September.