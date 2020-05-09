Local boy with brain tumor spreading hope through dance

(WWLP) – One local boy who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor is raising the spirits of his community through dance.

Seven-year-old Avery has been creating dance routines and songs to spread hope and positivity through these hard times.

Avery was diagnosed with optic pathway glioma recently and has been receiving treatment. He told 22News dancing makes him happy and he also has some advice for others.

“I can honestly say…try your best, let it shine and just do your best,” Avery says.

Avery’s mother told 22News that it’s inspiring how Avery is finding ways to stay positive, and keeping others optimistic as well.