CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s (MOTT) Destination Development Capital (DDC) Grant Program has awarded $2-million in grants to tourism destinations across the state.

The program provides help for organizations and municipalities to expand, construct, restore and complete other improvement projects in an effort to attract tourists.

“Our administration is actively investing in the communities that elevate Massachusetts as a note-worthy travel destination. Through these grants, we aim to foster creative solutions to enhance our tourism economy,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants pave the way for a brighter future for our beloved attractions, allowing us to showcase them on a global scale.”

Western Massachusetts organizations receiving funding are:

Amelia Park Children’s Museum – $19,000

For the addition of one new exhibit and an update to a treasured and well-used exhibit at our Children’s Museum.

Double Edge Theatre Productions Inc., Ashfield – $72,500

For planning, design, and engineering for a new Community Design Center.

Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) – $20,000

For ADA accessible entrance and restroom renovations.

Hancock Shaker Village – $50,000

For renovations to its visitor center. The renovations will enhance visitor orientation and museum programming while extending HSV’s tourism season from three to four seasons, and improving the experience for individuals, families, tour groups and people with disabilities.

Shelburne Falls Trolley Museum Inc. – $10,000

To renovate a section of railway track, replace all ties and timbers, remove old ballast and replace with new ballast, and raise, level, and align railway structure for smoother, safer operation.

Springfield Museums – $45,000

To update animal environments and increase educational opportunities at the Science Museum. Funding will also go toward structural changes to increase exhibit space, important way-finding, and multilingual interactive components.

Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute – $25,000

To improve wayfinding in its buildings and on campus to enhance accessibility and safety for all visitors.

The Community Fair Association of North Chester, Chester Hill, and Littleville Inc. – $10,000

The infrastructure project entails the demolition of rock ledge throughout the fairgrounds to increase the usable area for parking and exhibits by 25 to 35 percent of current usable area.

The DDC Grant Program is funded through the FY23 Capital Plan and is open to any public, nonprofit agency in operation in Massachusetts.