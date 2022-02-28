AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices continue to go up across the nation, and its being felt by local business here in Western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with Ed Der Sarkis, owner of Deluxe Limousine Service in Agawam. He told us his business provides a driving service seven days a week, and operates in Hampden and Hampshire county, even bringing people to and from Bradley International Airport, which requires a lot of gas.

He said while demand for his car service is very high, his business is still feeling the impacts of the high gas prices.

“Our stretches only get four miles to the gallon,” De Sarkis said. “Nothing affects this more than business owners, especially in the United States. We are affected by the costs of fuel in our country.”

Der Sarkis adds despite the increase in gas prices, he does not plan to raise the prices for services at his business.