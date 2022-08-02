WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s tax free weekend for Massachusetts is right around the corner.

During the August 13th and 14th weekend, the state’s 6.25% sales tax will be lifted for residents. The relief many have been eager to see as inflation frustration lingers on and despite high consumer demand, local businesses say they’re ready.

“People can come in now and pre-order before the holiday, and avoid any rushes of the tax free holiday,” said Brian Zippin, President of Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield. “It’s great to have them come in, spend time in the store, select what they want, especially with the supply chain issues.”

The tax holiday eliminates the sales tax on most retail items that cost under $2,500 and puts money right back into the pockets of Massachusetts residents. The holiday does not apply to certain purchases like motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco & marijuana products, and even gas.

“I think it would just be great to give people a break and put more money back into their pockets,” Frank Paje of East Longmeadow told 22News.

And after the sales tax weekend, if you are exchanging or returning an item, no tax is due after the holiday.