Local businesses prepare for the Patriots to take on the Buccaneers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Tom Brady will be returning to Massachusetts on Sunday. While the Patriots are finalizing game plans, so are New England fans.

Businesses in western Massachusetts are expecting a lot of foot traffic for the big game. 22News spoke with John McCarthy, the owner of Johnny Mac’s.

“This will be a big game, so we’ll be busy,” McCarthy said. “Right now you’re in the fall so it’s all the pumpkin beers and the Octoberfest and the pumpkin ciders. Things like that.”

Ty Mackie from Ludlow said he’ll be rooting for the Patriots, “They’re a strong team and I think they want to prove themselves.”

Kick-off Sunday begins at 8:20 p.m.