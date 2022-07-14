CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Electric cars are starting to gain popularity for their rechargeable batteries during these times when gas prices are higher.

22News spoke to car dealerships across western Massachusetts on how they are keeping up with the high demand for electric cars.

Chicopee Curry Nissan Sales Representative, Chase Nelson, says “they come in and they go out. These things just fly right out of here.”

As gas prices remain high, some people are looking to electric vehicles to take away some of the pain at the pump.

“People are trying to find avenues out of it and these electric cars have been a huge success,” Nelson added.

Car dealerships across western Massachusetts are seeing a rise in demand for electric cars despite a supply shortage.

President of TommyCar Auto Group, Carla Cosenzi says, “we have a lot of ordering at the dealerships so for consumers interested in an electric vehicle, they usually have to preorder it at this point.”

“We are trying to stock a good amount of pre-owned vehicles for those customers that need a vehicle right now, “expressed Northampton Volkswagen general sales manager, Joshua Gamache.

Recent buyers that preordered an IONIQ 5 from Gary Rome Hyundai said it took them a while to find one in stock.

First-time electric car buyer from Deerfield, Lee Easton says, “these vehicles are hard to get, so we are thrilled to get one.”

Consumers say they are being drawn to the charging stations and the amount of money they are saving on gas.

“You can charge an electric vehicle at 80 percent with our supercharger in 18 minutes at 34 cents each minute. Costs $7 to basically fill up this car or costs you $100 to fill up your tank at the gas pump,” Gary Rome Hyundai President Gary Rome said.

“The ability to not have to put gas in your car, I know is a big trigger for a lot of people,” added Gamache.

The price of a pre-owned or new electric car ranges from $40,000 to $70,000, estimated to be $2,500 to $5,000 more than gas-fueled cars. However, state and federal incentives help consumers save.

“You can get a rebate of $2,500 and get a federal tax credit of $7,500, that’s $10,000 right off the top,” said Rome.

According to AAA, a quarter of Americans say they are interested in buying an electric vehicle for their next car.