FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium will be filled with 200 beds that will be donated to local children on Monday.

Bob’s Discount Furniture and the New England Patriots Foundation will be hosting their 3rd annual Bed-Zone BASH where 200 children will be surprised on Monday.

Bob’s has partnered with the Patriots Foundation and Old Colony YMCA, Crossroads RI, Georgetowne Homes, Ellis Early Learning Center, and United South End Settlements to be able to donate 200 beds for kids from around Boston and Providence.

Children will be arriving at the stadium for what they think is a stadium tour at 11:30 a.m., but they will be escorted to the field for the surprise. Every single kid will receive a bed and pillow from Bob’s, along with new Patriots bedding, a personal care package, and other bedtime essentials.

There will also be face painting, caricature, art, and football-themed games with Patriots cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot.

The mission of the New England Patriots Foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in our society. They are helping to build stronger communities throughout New England.