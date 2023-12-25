WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the final hours of Christmas pass, some sit down for a big feast, while others grab a bite elsewhere.

Whether you’re celebrating the holiday or getting ready to end the party, Chinese food is a Christmas staple. There appears to be big business at Chinese restaurants all over the country on Christmas and western Massachusetts is no different. 22News stopped by Gold Chopsticks in West Springfield where they were busy filling orders over the phone and on mobile apps, all day long.

“Usually, I’d like to say around 40 orders per 30 minutes,” said Manager of Gold Chopsticks, Joe Zhou. “We have several third-party platforms, especially the doordash is the most popular.”

The restaurant expects to have filled over 300 orders, throughout the day.

