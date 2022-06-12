SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gun Violence Archive reports 260 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of 2022.

The frequency of this crime, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to advise faith based institutions, schools, and ethnic gatherings and other communities to be alert. The Springfield Diocese passing on the departments’ recommendations to its churches.

“We have heard nothing in the information that we received that they should feel anything but safe and so it is that we believe that to be at prayer, is to be safely at prayer here in western Massachusetts,” said Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield.

The memo to the dioceses includes the following:

Look out of unauthorized people attempting to enter restricted or non-public areas

Report people who use a false identity or present false information

Be aware of people taking suspicious pictures of people or buildings or that are taking unusual interest in a facility’s infrastructure

Alert authorities of individuals asking questions beyond curiosity

Keep cell phones in close reach and know where building exits are located

Father Dan Pacholec of Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament told 22News, “We have people at every mass watching, not to be obtrusive, but if anyone or anything looks suspicious.”

While church’s like Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament in Westfield are taking security seriously, Father Dan told 22News this faith community and others will not stop their daily routines for fear of what could happen.

“If we all just stay home, you know that’s not living,” Father Dan added. “I trust that as people discuss things more, there will be resolution and hopefully people will feel more safe.”