WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Every city and town here in the Pioneer Valley has its way of helping you dispose of your Christmas Tree.

In Springfield the Public Works crews start picking up Christmas trees on Tuesday.

On Monday, Westfield residents were able to drop off trees at a site behind city hall. They started piling up early as they did a year ago.

Resident Jamie Perez told 22News he’s delighted the Westfield DPW took this approach.

“Oh it’s definitely a great event,” said Perez. “There have been years in the past having problems what to do with my tree every year especially living in different areas in town. Last year I just took the tree and chucked it out in the backyard. I think it’s still decomposing in the yard.”

There’s no such problem dealing with Christmas Trees this year. It was easy to take it to the assigned area behind Westfield city hall and let the DPW do the rest. Tree disposal continues in Westfield at a variety of locations through January 23rd.

To find out where to dispose of your Christmas tree contact your local public works department or waste disposal department.