Local colleges celebrating students in commencement ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four local colleges will be celebrating students who are graduating this year after adapting to virtual education in a challenging year.

Elms College will hold an in-person ceremony for the graduating class on Saturday, May 15th. However, for those who can not attend a Livestream will be available on the college’s Facebook page.

Springfield College held a virtual opening celebration on Friday which will now be followed by eight separate in-person ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday.

Westfield State University began holding a ceremony on Friday and will end on Saturday, May 15 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The ceremonies will be live-streamed on the university’s website.

American International College held two in-person celebrations prior to the virtual graduation ceremony. Family members will be able to participate virtually while both undergraduate and graduates can celebrate the college’s virtual Commencement on Saturday, May 15.