SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local communities celebrated the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the 65th Infantry Regiment, a US Army unit that consisted mostly of soldiers from Puerto Rico on National Borinqueneers Day.

The unit fought in both World Wars and the Korean war and was named for Puerto Rico’s pre-colonial name “Borinquen.” It was officially recognized as a federal holiday on January 1st, 2021.

April 13th was selected in commemoration of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to members of the Borinqueneers in 2016.

Springfield raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the day Wednesday morning as well as Holyoke.

“This educates everybody that we Puerto Ricans are apart of this country and that we have spilled our blood for our freedom here in the United States of America and the world,” said Gumersindo Gomez, former Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers in Massachusetts.

After the flag raising, the ceremony also included music and singing to honor the Puerto Rican culture.

Mayor Sarno states, “National Borinqueñeer’s Day pays tribute to the bravery, service, sacrifices, and adversities that our honorable Puerto Rican and Hispanic soldiers overcame while serving our country and beyond. Today, we are proud to recognize and honor the brave and dedicated members of the 65th Infantry Regiment. Their contributions to our nation’s history is significant and well deserving of this honor and recognition. God speed and thank you for your service.”