Local communities to host National Night Out events

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – August 3rd is National Night Out across the country and several communities here in western Massachusetts will hold events for residents to meet their local police.

There will be more than 15 communities in western Massachusetts that will be hosting an event Tuesday night. Here is a list of known events:

Adams – Hoosac Street, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Hoosac Street, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Agawam – School Street Park, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– School Street Park, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Athol – Lord Pond Plaza, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

– Lord Pond Plaza, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. East Longmeadow – High School, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– High School, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Enfield – Town Green, 820 Enfield St, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Town Green, 820 Enfield St, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monson – Veteran’s Field, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– Veteran’s Field, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. North Adams – Noel Field, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Noel Field, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Orange – Butterfield Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Butterfield Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Palmer – Police Department Parking Lot, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Police Department Parking Lot, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Petersham – Town Common, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Town Common, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pittsfield – Several parks throughout the city, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Several parks throughout the city, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Royalston – Bullock Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Bullock Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sturbridge – Town Common, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

– Town Common, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wales – Fire Station, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Fire Station, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Ware – Grenville Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– Grenville Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Williamstown – The Spruces, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

More than 16,000 communities across the country hold National Night Out events every year. They’re meant to bring together residents and the first responders who help them.

Chicopee held their annual event on Monday. Families were able to connect with their neighborhood police, checking out their vehicles and enjoying some games, music, and good food.