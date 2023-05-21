WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds participated in the Walk to Cure Arthritis on Sunday morning at Stanley Park in Westfield. It’s the country’s number one cause of disability. In Massachusetts alone over 1-million people live with arthritis.

The community banded together once again for the Arthritis Foundation’s annual flagship fundraising event, where arthritis warriors, their caregivers, and everyone else who’s part of the movement to conquer arthritis are celebrated.

“Part of my mission or my intention is to get the word out, fundraise, and let people really know that there’s a lot you can do with arthritis, and so the funds raised will go to research and to be able to help people makes my heart happy,” expressed Cindy Senk, a Chair of the Western Mass Walk to Cure Arthritis.

All funds raised will be used to keep research, resources, and services going strong at the Arthritis Foundation, which is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention, control, and cure of the disease.

While many may have the preconceived notion that arthritis only effects older populations, it is a disability for hundreds of thousands of young Americans including this events youth honoree, Robbie Agresto. Robbie was diagnosed at 12 years old and he told 22News that while it can certainly be a struggle, he keeps a positive mindset.

Agresto said much of the reason for the positivity is because of all of the support he sees and feels, “It’s really altered my life, temporarily in a bad way, but overall I’ve been able to manage it. And, I’ve had really great support from family, friends, and this event is just really important for people who are struggling with arthritis; just to raise a cure, raise money, because it’s a great cause.”

Robbie hopes that one day all of the money raised will help find a cure or a more affordable medication. For now the walk may be over, but the Foundation is still accepting donations.