SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local home improvement company announced its contribution to Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon fundraiser.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Erin Buehler at Rock 102 & Lazer 99.3, Dave Miner Exterior Home Improvements will match monetary donations made online through October 7th, up to $5,000. To donate visit Rock102.com.

“It’s the right thing to do. Giving back to the community is so important. Our goal is to far exceed the $5,000 match and help make this the best year ever for the Mayflower Marathon,” said Dave Miner of Dave Miner Exterior Home Improvements

The event, which collects donations for the Open Pantry, was held for more than 20 years in the parking lot of the Basketball Hall of Fame and is moving to a new location at MGM Springfield. The Mayflower Marathon will be set up in front of the parking garage, and donors will be able to access the event via East Columbus Avenue.

The station’s Bax, Steve, and Dave show will broadcast live for 52 hours beginning November 21 in hopes of raising the most for the Open Pantry to date.