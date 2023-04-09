SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People from across the region made their way outside to enjoy the holiday on Sunday in what has been one of the nicer days this year.

At Forest Park in Springfield, there’s no guarantee that in early April the weather is comfortable here in New England, so this Easter was a perfect one to enjoy outside.

Easter Egg Hunts, family gatherings, volleyball games, and more had the park filled with people. The temperature was in the upper 50’s and the sun has been shining throughout the afternoon.

This weather, combined with Easter, has had people enjoying the outdoors all day.

“Yeah the weather is really nice so we went to church, and then we came out here to just enjoy the weather and bring the kids out, have some fun, and eat some food,” expressed Destiny Amaro of Springfield.

This beautiful weather is expected to continue for the next few days. Our 22News Storm Team is working for you with information on how this upcoming week may be even nicer outside.