SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation may have fallen slightly for the month of August but the sticker shock is not stopping for local consumers.

“It’s just going to keep going up… it feels like its not going to change,” said Wallace Brierley-Bowers of West Springfield.

Wallace told 22News he’s made some small sacrifices to keep up with the inflated prices but even a trip to the grocery store is starting to weigh heavy on his wallet.

“It’s hard to get your hands on even simple things like lettuce or cucumbers that’s not going to break the bank,” Wallace said.

As of August, inflation stands at 8.3% compared to one year ago. Food prices have climbed to 11.4%, the cost of electricity is up by nearly 16%. However, gas prices are still inches lower.

Experts say external factors like the war in Ukraine and even the lockdown in China are causing supply issues and only worsening inflation overseas.

“I think we are going to have a very difficult supply chain,” said American International College Professor John Rogers. He explained, “You got the supply side of it, can you supply the goods and services at a reasonable price…. if not, then people bid up the price and that feeds inflation. But if you can’t address the supply then you only solve half the problem.”

Professor Rogers advises consumers to continue to ride out the inflation storm adding that by next year, we may start seeing more signs of it slowing down.

Later this week it is expected that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again to combat inflation.