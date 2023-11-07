SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s election day for many communities across western Massachusetts, and your local election headquarters has all the races covered.

It’s not great weather for polling Monday morning, but voters will turn out across western Massachusetts all the same. Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Agawam, Greenfield, Pittsfield, and North Adams will all vote on the mayor, city council, and school committee on Monday. 22News has a preview ahead of the local elections:

Springfield

Springfield, among those voting in a mayoral race, challenger Justin Hurst trying to unseat the longest-tenured mayor in the city’s history.

Mayor Sarno was first elected back in 2007, looking to extend that record-setting term in the city of firsts, amid an investigation into voter fraud by his opponent’s campaign, and accusations that the investigation is a conspiracy. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. in Springfield and close at 8:00 p.m.

Chicopee

Another incumbent looking to hang onto his seat for a second, two-year term. Mayor John Vieau was challenged by Ward 3 city councilor Delmarina Lopez, hoping to be elected as the first person of color and the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor. Polls run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Westfield

Incumbent Michael McCabe is also running for a second term, as the retired police captain was challenged by city councilor Kristen Mello. Polls open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Westfield.

Agawam

Agawam is guaranteed to have a new mayor after Monday as two longtime city councilors Christopher Johnson and Cecilia Calabrese are on the ballot. Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Agawam.

Pittsfield

Pittsfield will also elect a new mayor, another race between two city councilors Peter Marchetti and John Krol. Polls open at 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Pittsfield.

Greenfield

In Greenfield, Mayor Roxan Wedegartner is running for a second, four-year term in office, and is challenged by Precinct 3 City Councilor Virginia Desorgher. You can vote in Greenfield from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

North Adams

North Adam’s mayor Jennifer Macksey is challenged by Aprilyn Carsno.

Holyoke, West Springfield, Northampton, Amherst, and Easthampton will not elect a mayor but do have council and committee races to participate in. Chicopee, Agawam, Easthampton, East Longmeadow, and Pittsfield will see ballot questions, ranging from building a new high school building in East Longmeadow to a non-binding question in Chicopee on switching from two-year to four-year mayoral terms.