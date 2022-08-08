CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers and splash pads continue to see crowds, as our second heatwave of the season continues.

People were enjoying this splash pad at Ash Park in Chicopee earlier Monday as temperatures once again reach into the 90s. These have been a very popular destination over the last week as many try to find any way to stay cool.

Denise Darcy brought her grandchildren to help cool them down, “We’ve been able to stay cool thanks to Chicopee’s efforts with opening up the pool and getting the splash pad going. That’s really how we’ve been staying cool on these hot days.”

Temperatures will stay pretty warm for the remainder of the week. Remember to drink water, restore nutrients that might be sweat out, stay cool, and watch for the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

There are plenty of local cooling centers, public pools, and senior centers that you can visit to avoid the heat.