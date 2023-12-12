AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts announced a new round of disaster relief funds for farms impacted by all the bad weather this year.
Granny’s Place in Agawam is among the 347 farms in central and western Massachusetts to split this $20 million of new recovery funding. The state has allocated this funding to help businesses recover some of their lost profits after several significant weather events caused crop losses in multiple seasons over the past year.
There was that widespread devastating flooding in July but also late frost events in May and a deep freeze in February. For some farms, it meant a total loss of crops for the summer season and significantly reduced harvests in the spring. To qualify for funding applicants were required to be Massachusetts-based farms growing field crops, hay, and forage crops or produce crops, and had to demonstrate they suffered losses greater than 15 percent of their total planted acreage.
NDAR says the full funds will be distributed immediately in time for local farms to begin the work needed to set up next year’s growing and harvest seasons.
The following farms are receiving payments from the program:
- Agric Organics, LLC, Wilbraham
- Agronomy Farm Vineyard, LLC, Oakham
- Albert Manzi, North Andover
- Allandale Farm, Inc., Brookline
- Allard’s Farm, Inc., South Deerfield
- Almeida Farm, Rehoboth
- Alta Vista Farm, LLC, Rutland
- Amethyst Farm, LLC, Amherst
- Amherst Nurseries, Inc., Hadley
- Antonellis Farm, LLC, Deerfield
- Anything Grows, LLC, Salisbury
- Apex Orchards, Inc., Shelburne Falls
- Aponte Farm, Holyoke
- Arcadian Farms, Inc., Holliston
- Ashland Farm, New Braintree
- Atlas Farm, LLC, Deerfield
- Autumn Hills, LLC DBA Autumn HIlls Orchard, Groton
- Ayrhill Farms, Inc., Adams
- Baggott Family Farms Corporation, Longmeadow
- Bardwell Farm, Hatfield
- Barstow’s Longview Farm, LLC, Hadley
- Bashista Orchards, LLC, Southampton
- Bean Farm, LLC, Westwood
- Belder Farm, South Deerfield
- Berberian Farm, Northborough
- Berry Hill Farm, LLC, Westport
- Berry Knoll Gardens, LLC, Ludlow
- Big River, LLC dba Big River Chestnuts, Leverett
- Black Birch Vineyard LLC, North Hatfield
- Blossoming Acres, LLC, Southwick
- Bob’s Bogs, Inc., Berkley
- Boisvert Farm, LLC, Hadley
- Bolduc Farm, Westfield
- Bolton Spring Farm, Bolton
- Boston Hill Farm, LLC, North Andover
- Bradstreet Farm, Rowley
- Breezy Gardens, Leicester
- Broadlawn Farm, Adams
- Brookfield Orchards, Inc., North Brookfield
- Brox Farm, LLC, Dracut
- Bryan Murphy, Harwich
- Burnt Hill Blueberry Farm, Heath
- Calabrese Farms, LLC, Southwick
- Cape Cod Cranberry Realty Trust, West Barnstable
- Carlson Orchards, Inc., Harvard
- Carr’s Ciderhouse, Hadley
- Carver Hill Orchard, Stow
- CAVU Farm , Cheshire
- Center View Farm, Spencer
- Chamutka Farm, West Whately
- Chenausky Farm, Orange
- Chickadee Hill Farm, Rowley
- Cider Hill Farm, LLC, Amesbury
- Circa 1638 Bartlett Farm, LLC, Salisbury
- Clark Brothers Orchards, LLC, Ashfield
- Clark Farm, Danvers
- Clarkdale Fruit Farms, Inc., Deerfield
- Clodhopper Farm, LLC, Medfield
- Clover Hill Farm, LLP, Gilbertville
- CN Smith Farm, Inc., East Bridgewater
- Coastal Vineyards, South Dartmouth
- Coldbrook Springs Winery & Stevens Farm, Barre
- Common Pastures, LLC dba Colby Farm, Newbury
- Connors Farm, Inc., Danvers
- Cooks Farm Orchard, Brimfield
- Cottage Grove, LLC / dba Sentinel Frm, Belchertown
- Coy Brook Farm, West Brookfield
- Cranberry Pond Farm, Brookfield
- Crow Farm, Inc., Sandwich
- Cucurbit Farm, LLC, Acton
- Cultivating Solutions, LLC dba Winter Moon Roots, Hadley
- D & R Farm, Hampden
- Daniel T Chunglo Jr DBA Chunglo Farm, Hadley
- Dartmouth Orchards, Dartmouth
- Dave’s Natural Garden, Granby
- David G. Costa, Rochester
- David Mokrzecki Farm, Hadley
- Davidian Bros. Farm, LLC, Northborough
- Davis Carlson Farm, Ware
- Davis Farms Trust, Bolton
- Deershorn Farm and Taxidermy, LLC, Lancaster
- Derby Ridge Farm, Stow
- Devine Brothers Farm , Hadley
- Devine Farm, Inc., Hadley
- Dew-More Farms, Inc., Townsend
- Dick’s Market Garden, Inc., Lunenburg
- DJ’s Farm Fresh Produce, Shutesbury
- Doe Orchard, LLC, Harvard
- Drew Farm, Westford
- Dwight Arnold Farms, Inc, Southwick
- Dylan Fil, Hadley
- Earle M Parsons & Sons, Inc., Hadley
- East Village Farm, Amherst
- Echo Hill Orchards & Winery, LLC, Monson
- Elmartin Farm, Cheshire
- Excalibur Farm, Groton
- Fairmount Fruit Farm, LLC, Franklin
- Fairview Farms, Inc., Whatley
- Fairview Orchards, Inc., Groton
- FARMER DAVES, LLC, Dracut
- Farmer Matt, LLC, N. Braintree
- Fay Mountain Farm, Brookfield
- Fini’s Farm Produce, Holyoke
- Flat Hill Orchards, LLC, Lunenburg
- Flats Mentor Farm , Lancaster
- Fletcher Farm, Southampton
- Foppema’s Farm, LLC, Northbridge
- Four Rex Farm, Inc., Hadley
- Four Town Farm, Inc., Seekonk
- Foxcroft Farm, LLC, Amherst
- Friends of Sholan Farms DBA Sholan Farms, Leominster
- Galenski Farm, South Deerfield
- Garbiel Farm, Montague
- Garcia’s Farm, Holyoke
- Gardner farm, Tyngsboro
- Genaro’s Farm, Holyoke
- George Hill Orchards, Inc., South Lancaster
- Gidley Farm, North Dartmouth
- Golden Hour Farms, LLC, N Dighton
- Gove farm, Leominster
- Grallert Farm, LLC, Millis
- Grand View Farm, Rowley
- Grannys Place, Agawam
- Grape Island, Inc. DBA Mill River Winery, Rowley
- Gregory Pipczynski, Sunderland
- Guavate Farm, Holyoke
- Gulf Farms, Cheshire
- Hager Bros. Farm, LLC, Colrain
- Hagers Farm Market LLC, Shelburne
- Haley farm , Williamstown
- Harpers Farm and Garden, LLC, Lancaster
- Hart Farm, LLC, Conway
- Hawk Hill Orchard, Millbury
- Headwater Cider, Inc., Hawley
- Healthy Futures Farm, Westport
- Heavens Harvest Farm , New Braintree
- Hickory Lane Farm, LLC, North Brookfield
- Honey Pot Farm, LLC, Hatfield
- Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Inc., Stow
- Honey Pot Produce Co, Inc., Hadley
- Howes Farm and Garden, LLC, New Braintree
- Hunt Road Berry Farm, Inc., West Brookfield
- Idyllvale Farm, LLC, Littleton
- Indian Head Farm, Inc. dba Cordelia’s Farm, Berlin
- Ioka Farm, LLC, Hancock
- Iron Ox Farm, LLC, S Hamilton
- J & J Farms, Amherst
- J&G Farms, LLC, Westfield
- Jaeschke’s Orchard, Adams
- Jekanowski Farms, LLC, Hadley
- Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC, Hadley
- John G. Latham Cranberry, Brewster
- Jordan Dairy Farms, Inc., Rutland
- Josh Parker Farms, LLC, Southwick
- Just Roots, Inc., Greenfield
- Kelly’s Family Farm, Inc., Upton
- Ken Mushroom, LLC, Leominster
- Kettle Brook Farms, LLC, North Brookfield
- Kielbasa Orchards, LLC, Hadley
- Kimball Fruit Farm, LLC, Pepperell
- Kolakoski Farm Stand, South Deerfield
- Kosinski Farms, Westfield
- La Arecibena Torres Family Farm, Springfield
- La Mela Allegra/The Happy Apple, Lancaster
- Laflamme’s Garden Center, Inc., Granby
- Lakeside Organic of Hadley, LLC, Hadley
- Lakeview Orchard, Adams
- Land’s Sake Farm , Weston
- Lanni Orchards, Inc., Lunenburg
- Laurenitis Farm, Sunderland
- Lawndale Farm, Tyngsboro
- Lilac Hedge Farm, LLC, Jefferson
- Little Mans Farm, Agawam
- Lone Birch Blossoms, Gilbertville
- Long Hill Orchard, West Newbury
- Long Plain farm, South Deerfield
- Long Run Produce, Medford
- Lookout Farm, LLC, Natick
- Luther Belden, Inc., Hatfield
- M A Wendolowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield
- MacArthur Farm, Holliston
- Manheim Farm , S.Deerfield
- Many Graces, LLC, Amherst
- Maple Acres Farm, West Chesterfield
- Maple Corner Farm, Granville
- Maple Hill Farm Grass-fed Beef, Inc., Hardwick
- Maple Row Farm, Shelburne Falls
- Maple Shade Farm, Inc., Sheffield
- Mapleline Farm, LLC, Hadley
- Marini Farm, LLC, Ipswich
- Marshfield Cranberry Company, Marshfield
- McCray’s Farm, South Hadley
- McKinstry Market Garden, Inc., Chicopee
- McLaughlin Tobacco, Southwick
- Meadowbrook Orchards, Inc., Sterling
- Medicine Buddha Gardens and CSA, Great Barrington
- Medway Community Farm, Inc., Medway
- Melnik Farms, LLC, Deerfield
- Mills River Cranberry Co., Marstons Mills
- Mitchell Farm, Amherst
- Miz Pah Farm, Cheshire
- Montgomery Bogs, Lakeville
- Moon In The Pond Farm, Inc., Sheffield
- Morning Dew Farm, Worthington
- Morse Farm, Dudley
- Mountain Orchard, LLC, Granville
- Mountain View Farm, Lanesborough
- Mountain View Farm, LLC, Easthampton
- N. Riley Malinowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield
- Needham Community Farm, Needham
- New England Hay Supply, Cheshire
- NextGen Farm , Chicopee
- Nicewicz Family Farm, Bolton
- Niedbala Farms, LLC, Hadley
- Nihtila Farm, Holbrook
- Noquochoke Orchards, Westport
- North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC, Hadley
- North of Boston, Boxford
- North Plain Farm, LLC, Great Barrington
- Northern Valley Farms, Inc., Northampton
- Nourse Farm, Westborough
- Ogonowski farm, Dracut
- Old Earth Orchards, LLC, East Taunton
- Old Friends Farm LLC, Amherst
- Orchard Made Products d/b/a Mann Orchards, Methuen
- Orr’s Farm, Westport
- Owl Rock Farm, LLC, Harvard
- P & A Petruzzi Farms , East Brookfield
- Paquette American Harvest Farm, Shrewsbury
- Park Hill Orchard, LLC, Easthampton
- Parlee Farms, LLC, Tyngsboro
- Patterson Farm, LLC, Sunderland
- Paty Cranberries, Lakeville
- Pease Orchard, Templeton
- Pepin Farm, Easthampton
- Phoenix Fruit Farm, Belchertown
- Phoenix Organic Farm, Orleans
- Pignatare’s Farm, Westfield
- Pine Hill Orchards, Colrain
- Plainville Farm, Hadley
- Pleasant Valley Gardens, Methuen
- Pomeroy Farm, LLC, Westfield
- Poplar Hill Farm, Inc., West Whately
- Porter Family Farm, Ashfield
- Potter Hill Farm, Grafton
- Prairie Orchard , New Braintree
- Quabbin Hill Farms, LLC, Pelham
- Quonquont Farm, LLC, Whately
- R & B Farm, Hadley
- Ragged Hill Orchard, West Brookfield
- Rattleroot Farm, LLC, Princeton
- Red Apple Farm, LLC, Phillipston
- Red Eye, Inc., Middleboro
- Red Fire Farm, Montague
- Red Shirt Farm, LLC, Lanesborough
- Rei’s Farm, Chicopee
- Renta Family Farm, Holyoke
- Ridgeview Farm, Williamstown
- Riverdale Farm, Inc., Groton
- Riverland Farm, LLC, Sunderland
- robertson farm, Ashfield
- Rocky Maple Bogs, Carver
- Rocky River Trust, Plympton
- Rodrigues Farm, LLC, Berkley
- Rogers Spring Hill Farm, Inc., Ward
- Rooted Flowers, Agawam
- Rosasharn Farm, Rehoboth
- Ross Cranberry, LLC, Osterville
- Royal Crest Farm, LLC, Spencer
- Russell Orchards, Inc., Ipswich
- Sadlowski Farm, Hadley
- Sadowski Farm (Paul Kelley), Hadley
- Sandman’s Wild Blueberries, Granville
- Sandwich Bog Co., West Wareham
- Sauchuk Farm, LLC, Plympton
- Savage Farms Inc., Deerfield
- Schultz Farm, Rutland
- Seaview Farm Boarding Stables LLC dba Seaview Farm, Rockport
- Second Drop Farm, LLC, Lanesborough
- Shattuck Farm, Groton
- Shelburne Farm, Stow
- Shepherd Farm, Inc., Townsend
- Sibling Organic Crops, LLC, Brockton
- Siena Farms, LLC, Sudbury
- Signal Rock Farm, Charlton
- Silverwood Farm, LLC, Sherborn
- Simple Gifts Farm, LLC, Amherst
- Smolak Farms, LLC, North Andover
- Sobieski’s River Valley Farm, Leverett
- Spring Brook Farm, Littleton
- SpringDell Farms, LLC, Littleton
- Stasinos Farms, Haverhill
- Steven F Ward, Carver
- Stillman Dairy Farm, Lunenburg
- Stillman Quality Meats, LLC, Hardwick
- Stillmans Greenhouses & Farm, Inc, New Braintree
- Stockbridge Farm, LLC, Hadley
- Stone Soup Farm, Inc., Hadley
- Storozuk Farm, Sunderland
- Stowe Farm, Inc., Millbury
- Sunny Crest Orchards, Sterling
- Sunshine Farm, Inc., Sherborn
- Szawlowski Potato Farms, Inc., Hatfield
- Talus Wood Farm, Lanesborough
- Tangerini’s Spring Street Farm, Inc, Millis
- Teddy C Smiarowski III Farm, Sunderland
- Teddy C. Smiarowski Farm, Hatfield
- The Apple Place, LLC, East Longmeadow
- The Benson Place, Heath
- The Farmers Garden, Rehoboth
- The Kitchen Garden, LLC, Sunderland
- The White Farm, Hawley
- Thomas Clegg, Seekonk
- Tiani Gardens, Stoughton
- Tim Tom Cranberry, Inc., North Carver
- Tony Andrews Farm, East Falmouth
- Tougas Family Farm, LLC, Northborough
- Townline Farm, Berkley
- Twenty Acre Farm and Greenhouses, Hadley
- Twin Oaks Farm, Hadley
- Twin Rivers Farm, LLC, Ashley Falls
- Upinngil, Gill
- Valley Spud, LLC, Hadley
- Valley View Farm, LLC, Haydenville
- Walker Farm at Whortleberry Hill, New Braintree
- Walt’s Farm, Westport
- Warner Farm, LLC, Sunderland
- Waugh Farms, New Braintree
- Webster Cranberry, LLC, Norwell
- West Branch Farm , Colrain
- Westward Orchards, Inc., Harvard
- Whistling Meadow Farm, LLC, South Deerfield
- White Moon Farm, Easthampton
- Whitemarz Farm, LLC, Lunenburg
- Whitney’s Farm Market, LLC, Cheshire
- Whittier Farms Inc., Sutton
- Wildberry Acres Farm, Brookfield
- Willow Spring Vineyards, LLC, Haverhill
- Wilson Farm, Inc., Lexington
- Windy Hill Farm, Inc., Great Barrington
- Windy Village Cooperative, Sherborn
- Wolf Tree Farm, LLC, Shelburne Falls
- Yokun Seat Inc. dba Bartlett’s Orchard Farm Market, Pittsfield
- Zachary Kelley, Belchertown
- Zeiglers Market Garden, Norfolk
- Zgrodnik Tobacco, Hatfield
“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates – it provides direct aid to farms,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild, and become more resilient in the face of climate change. We’re grateful to the Legislature for their partnership each step of the way to support our hardworking farmers.”
“Farmers are on the front lines of an increasingly volatile climate. When the farming community is hurting, we are hurting. Our administration has been committed to helping these farms in their time of need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The agricultural industry is instrumental in our food system and the overall economy. We hope this funding will go a long way towards ensuring this sector remains resilient.”
“The natural disasters highlight the severity of the impacts that climate change has on our environment. Our farms are becoming more vulnerable, and it is important that we help them now in their time of need but also provide the necessary long-term support,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Massachusetts operates as a team, and we are dedicated to supporting this important industry in its resiliency and sustainability efforts as we anticipate continued weather events.”
“Over the summer, it was heartbreaking to tour and see the destruction that the July floods caused on our farming community,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Combined with the prior frost and freeze events, our farmers suffered massive losses. After hearing from so many about what they needed in order to remain viable, we knew that immediate relief in funding was critical in order to assist in recovery efforts. We’re grateful to our partners in the Legislature for supporting the NDR Program as a meaningful way to help our agricultural industry overcome these recent challenges.”
“Today, $20 million is being delivered to farmers state-wide to assist with recovering and rebuilding from natural disasters,” said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). “I am grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, the Healey-Driscoll administration, MDAR, and many state agency partners who have grappled with the aftermath of three climate-related disasters and their impact on farms and the food system. Of the $20 million, nearly $6.7 million in aid will help farms in the Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester district.”
Duncan MacLean is a reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2019. Follow Duncan on X @DMacLeanWWLP and view his bio to see more of his work.