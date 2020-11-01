Local firefighters reminding residents to check your fire, carbon monoxide alarms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During Daylight Savings Time, we all change our clocks around the house to the correct time but firefighters also ask you to check your fire and carbon monoxide alarms as well.

According to the State Fire Marshal, most fires occur when people are sleeping. A working fire alarm will help wake you up and get out of the house in the event of a fire. It’s especially important now with kids learning from home and parents working from home.

Fire alarms also do not last forever. Fire officials say you should get a new fire alarm every ten years.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be checked. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can cause sudden illness. These types of alarms also need to be changed every five to seven years.

For more information, you can head to mass.gov/dfs.