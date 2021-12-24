Local fish markets busy on Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many families have begun enjoying their traditional Christmas Eve dinner.

Schermerhorn’s Seafood in Holyoke was a busy place Friday, with dinner hosts purchasing the ingredients they need in order to prepare their Christmas Eve meals.

22News asked Colleen Secoveich of Westfield what she planned on cooking this eve and she told us, “We will have lobster, we will have clam chowder and shrimp.”

For more than 100 years, the folks at Schermerhorn’s Seafood have stocked up on these Christmas Eve dinner favorites in anticipation of satisfying their many customers.

“So we run lobster tails that we stuff with crabmeat stuffing, and we run all the different kinds of shrimp, raw shrimp and cooked, and because it’s Christmas and because it’s family, everyone thinks about not worrying about shrimp costs,” said Bill Kelliher from Schermerhorn’s Seafood.

Schermerhorn’s Seafood is going quickly on Christmas Eve as families prepare for one of the most meaningful meals they’ll enjoy together.