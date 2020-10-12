SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local gas prices have increased 2.2 cents per gallon a week ago, averaging $1.99 per gallon in Springfield.

Gasbuddy‘s survey of 257 gas stations in the city returned an average price per gallon of $1.99, that’s 3.1 cents less than the previous month.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Springfield is priced at $1.74 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

Across the Commonwealth the lowest price of gas costs $1.77 while the highest is $2.49. Nationwide. drivers are paying $2.16, down 1.8 cents from a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 12, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 12, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 12, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 12, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 12, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

October 12, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 12, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 12, 2012: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

October 12, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

October 12, 2010: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $2.06/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.07/g.

Connecticut- $2.14/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.14/g.

Hartford- $2.10/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

“Average gasoline prices largely remain rangebound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices confined near current levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “On one side, the coronavirus situation would be pulling prices down as year-to-date gasoline demand stands some 13% lower than last year, but on the positive side is the possibility of economic stimulus that could boost households ahead of the election if the two parties can manage to agree. For now, with little action on either issue, oil markets are seeing a good amount of speculation and seesawing, and that will continue until we have a clear answer on whether Washington will deliver more economic aid to hard hit Americans.”