Local gas prices hold steady average at $1.98 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local gas prices have remained unchanged since a week ago, averaging $1.98 per gallon in Springfield.

Gasbuddy‘s survey of 257 gas stations in the city returned an average price per gallon of $1.98, that’s 2.2 cents less than the previous month.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Springfield is priced at $1.77 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.

Across the Commonwealth the lowest price of gas costs $1.74 while the highest is $3.29. Nationwide drivers are paying $2.15, down 1.7 cents from a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 19, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 19, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

October 19, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 19, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 19, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 19, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 19, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 19, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

October 19, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 19, 2010: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $2.06/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

Connecticut- $2.14/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.16/g.

Hartford- $2.09/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

“Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”