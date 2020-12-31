Local health officials caution against in-person NYE celebrations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local health officials are cautioning people about New Year’s Eve celebrations with people from outside of your household.

According to the latest New Year’s Eve celebration guidelines from the CDC, people are cautioned to avoid parties, crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

The least risky activity you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and celebrate with people from your household.

Another great way to safely connect with others on New Year’s Eve, is to host a virtual celebration.

“New Years Eve is tonight, and people should just skip it this year, stay hope and hopefully next year you can have a big celebration,” Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health, Dr. Daniel J. Skiest said.

However, if you are planning to visit others tonight, the CDC cautions people to avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgment and make it difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.