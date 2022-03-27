SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- As warmer weather nears, homeowners are getting ready to start their gardens.

Many were seen buying seeds and other supplies at Sixteen Acres Garden shop in Springfield. One avid gardener knew exactly what seeds he’ll be buying and planting when the time comes.

Brian Stromwall of Wilbraham told 22News, “We were very excited when we found out the seeds are out. Zucchini, tomatoes, jalapenos, squash, the whole gauntlet.”

Experts say, once those seeds are in the ground gardeners should expect to see their fruits and vegetables growing in late June to early July.