SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still unclear who first called a big bowl of ice cream, a sundae, but on the third Sunday in July, many Americans enjoy them in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

Here’s an interesting fact: the average American will consume three gallons of ice cream every year.

And businesses like the Summer House in Southwick have grown around the love Americans have for this cool and tasty treat.

Shift manager Tim Grimaldi was brought up on the appreciation customers have had for ice cream over the years.He told 22News, “We look forward to it, it’s a better excuse for people to come out, to beat the heat. Have a nice cold cone, or a sundae with their friends, family, eat outside. Try some of our special flavors for the season. We have blueberry ice cream for blueberry season. And we have offerings of sorbets, so there’s dairy free.”

We can thank President Reagan for having a sweet tooth. It was back in 1984 when the 40th President of the United States decreed his affection for this time honored dessert.