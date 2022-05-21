CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On a beautiful and sunny day like Saturday people have been keeping ice cream shops busy as they try to beat the summer heat.

Many places finally opening up their doors for the start of the season. People on Saturday buying sundaes, snow cones or cartoon ice cream pops to stay cool and enjoy a delicious treat with their families.

22News spoke to people at an ice cream shop about ways they are staying cool.

“Different flavors are really cool and nice and I never tried them and sometimes I have them and try and I like them,” said Benjamin Valenzuela Martinez of Agawam.

“That’s what we did before we got here,” added Jose Cruz of Holyoke. “We went and got ice cream at friendly’s.”

Aside from the ice cream, experts suggest that people stay hydrated as much as possible and drink water if you plan to spend extended periods of time outside.