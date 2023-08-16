LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The local Jewish community came together over good food and conversation while celebrating their togetherness and reaffirming their commitment to combat antisemitism.

It was the 16th Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy summer barbecue. Many tell 22News that the event brings a great sense of joy, unity, and strength. Especially following the rise in antisemitism in the area.

Rabbi, Noah Kosofski said he’s observed individuals yelling antisemitic slurs from their vehicles outside the academy, and something deeply concerning to him.

“Violence is not the answer,” said Kosofski. “It’s not something just the Jewish have to worry about because its starts with the Jewish and then it goes to every ethnic group and every non-ethnic group, everyone is affected by it, so it’s something we have to work on as a community.”

He adds people should speak up and report any attacks they see. And a recently launched national initiative from Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, will be designed to promote dialogue and prevent anti-Semitism. This initiative has been supported by the Jewish Federation of western Massachusetts.

