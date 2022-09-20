(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s (EOLWD) new report shows unemployment rates that have increased in eighteen labor market areas, including Pittsfield MA Metropolitan and Springfield MA-CT Metropolitan New England city and town area (NECTA).

The EOLWD report shows that Springfield, MA-CT area gained jobs with one of the most significant percentage increases at 4.3 percent. According to the Mass.gov Department of Economic Research (DER), in this area, 354,675 are employed while 15,896 are unemployed.

Pittsfield, MA area gained jobs with one of the most significant percentage increases at percent 4.1 indicated by the EOLWD report. According to the Mass.gov Department of Economic Research (DER), in the Pittsfield MA Metropolitan NECTA, 38,620 are employed while 1,644 are unemployed.

At the same time, the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of August this year was at 3.6 percent, according to a report by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

There has been an increase of 6,400 jobs in August and a gain of 126,400 jobs over the year. Seasonal fluctuations are to reflect unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates. To view Labor Force, employment, and unemployment rates by town click here.