Local law enforcement increasing efforts to stop illegal dirt bike riders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Hampden County cities discuss ways to prevent illegal dirt biking calling it a public safety issue.

Law enforcement is stepping up their efforts to get these illegal dirt bikes off city streets.

Police in Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield are going to operate as an expanded taskforce to put a stop on illegal dirt bike riders that continue to be a major issue. State police will also help in these efforts.

All three mayors of these cities, along with law enforcement met Monday to pledge a regional plan. Springfield city councilors have refiled a bill that would allow police to confiscate and destroy illegal dirt bikes.

Dirt Bike News

“We are concerned about the public safety, not only the individuals of our cities and towns but the people riding these motorcycles. Whether they are doing it to be daring, adventurous but they are putting so many people, including themselves at risk.”

City leaders are still waiting for approval of the “Springfield Home Rule” bill. Springfield city council continues to debate an ordinance that would ban dirt bikers from refueling at local gas stations. The owner of Pride in the past expressed opposition to that ban.

Police are not specifying exactly how they will be teaming up, saying they don’t want to give away their tactics.