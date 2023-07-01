HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Supreme Court shut down President Biden’s student loan relief plan, students aren’t sure what’s next.

On a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court decided President Biden went too far when he promised loan forgiveness. The plan would have benefited millions of Americans, but it was too expensive at $400 billion.

The plan, first announced in August 2022, offered $10,000 forgiveness to all federal student loan borrowers, $20,000 forgiveness to Pell Grant recipients, and $250,000 forgiveness to married couples.

As a Hampden resident, Holly Sullivan is a graduate and currently a law student, who received a Pell Grant. “I think it’s unfortunate because as a Pell grant borrower, I would’ve gotten extra benefit from not having to repay my loans, but I can still understand why the court made the decision it did,” expressed Sullivan.

The Department of Education (ED) announced last fall that 26 million borrowers applied for relief and 16 million were approved. “I already was on the waiting list for it and done my application and everything was expecting that you to not have to pay that,” she said. “And you know I have six figures in student loans from being in law school, because law school is very expensive.”

Biden’s plan had been seen as a potential lifeline for thousands of borrowers, but with the Supreme Court’s decision, that chance may now be gone. People who were relying on this decision will now have to look for other ways to get what they need. This could lead to added stress and frustration as they search for alternative solutions.

Ultimately, this decision could have a ripple effect that can impact many people. It’s like a domino effect—when one piece falls, it can cause a chain reaction of consequences that impact many people.

“I feel bad for the people that were relying on this for it to happen and now they are not getting it.” Holly Sullivan of Hampden

As for Sullivan, she says she won’t be earning tons of money after law school right away. She fears the debt from her loans will prevent her from being able to buy a house. Despite feeling left behind and being frustrated with the lack of support, she has started thinking about how she can pay it back.

“I’m going to have to start paying a lot back in the beginning because of the loan repayment I’m on. I’m going to start paying it off early in bigger increments and then going to have make it smaller and the way i structured my pay back,” Sullivan explained. “So I pay bigger amounts up front and then lower”

In October, payments will be due for loans beginning on Sept. 1, but borrowers might not be completely out of luck just yet. President Joe Biden has said he is not done fighting for loan forgiveness. The administration is in the works of developing a new plan.

What plan is in the making?

So far, President Biden announced on Friday that he would be reintroducing his forgiveness plan based on the 1965 Higher Education Act. In order to ensure that borrowers can take advantage of an affordable repayment plan. The plan is expected to eliminate monthly payments for many borrowers. Savings of over $1,000 a year can be expected for those who do.

When payments resume this fall, the administration is expected to launch a program that will give borrowers an “on-ramp” to repayment. The program will run from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. The aim is to prevent students from defaulting or harming their credit scores if they miss payments for 12 months.