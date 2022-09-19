SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders are doing what they can to help those without power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona tore through the territory.

Representative Carlos González, Representative Orlando Ramos, Senator Adam Gomez, and Springfield City Councilors are in active communication with Puerto Rican leaders. They have established open lines of communication and will be ready to assist with support efforts.

“Construction materials would be the first thing, a lot of people are homeless right now, they don’t have anything, they have lost everything… clothing, first aid supplies, diapers for the kids, for the elderly,” said Springfield resident Francis Abbas.

The Puerto Rican government is currently implementing rescue efforts, assessing damage, and evaluating both short- and long-term needs. Currently, it is still raining in Puerto Rico as officials work to restore electricity to the island.

If you would like to make a donation to help those on the island, the American Red Cross is accepting donations. The Holyoke CERT is also accepting certain donations, mainly food and other specific supplies, at City Sports Bar located at 352 High Street for the next few days from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.